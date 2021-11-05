Andy Robertson’s ‘bit of body fat to lose’ joke with Mo Salah on Instagram has Liverpool fans laughing

Mo Salah has posted a topless picture to Instagram and tagged Andy Robertson, which lead to a comical interaction between the two.

Fresh from the victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, the Egyptian King took to Instagram to show-off his physique with a topless pool picture.

Strangely, it appears the picture was taken for the Scottish captain as the image was posted alongside the text of: ‘@andyrobertson94 😅‘.

This lead to the response from the left-back who re-posted the image to his story alongside his typical witty one-liner.

The 27-year-old replied with the words ‘Bit of body fat to lose yet 👀😂‘, although we don’t quite know where from.

Whatever event started this chain of social media interactions is unknown but it must be some dressing room joke that has found it’s way to the millions of followers that the teammates share.

It’s great to see the unity this squad has and that is undoubtedly what makes them so strong on the pitch, as they all appear to be friends off it.

Although we may never know the reasons behind it, it’s good to see the two sharing a joke online.