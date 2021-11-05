Bobby Firmino sidelined with ‘a serious hamstring injury’, confirms Jurgen Klopp in pre-West Ham press conference

Bobby Firmino replaced Sadio Mane at half-time during the 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid, in a view to protect our No.10 from being sent off.

However, it was our No.9 that ended up being the one that needed protecting as he came off the field injured in the brief time that he was on the pitch.

Now, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the Brazilian will be facing a period of time on the sidelines with ‘a serious hamstring injury‘, as he provided an update to Liverpoolfc.com.

The German confirmed that: “Bobby is not good news with a serious hamstring injury, really unfortunate.

“We don’t know exactly how long he will be out but it will be not now after the international break directly. We have to work on that”.

This will come as a big blow to the Liverpool squad as the prospect of facing several games with no attacking cover could lead to fatigue of Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and the Senegalese winger that was substituted against Atleti.

Some supporters had called for further attacking reinforcements but the hope will remain that the likes of Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi can help the team, whilst the 30-year-old recovers from his hamstring issue.

Fingers crossed for a speedy recovery and that we can hear ‘Si Senior’ echoing around the ground again, very soon.