Fan reaction to Bobby Firmino's injury as attacking options are thinned going into the festive period

Fan reaction to Bobby Firmino’s injury as attacking options are thinned going into the festive period

Jurgen Klopp today confirmed that Bobby Firmino has ‘a serious hamstring injury’ and could be sidelined for at least four weeks.

This leaves an attacking trio of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota, with Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino waiting in the wings for any potential game time through fatigue, rotation or possible further injury.

Some supporters have taken to Twitter to voice their concern over the attacking options, particularly in the view of our African heroes who are set to face some time away from Liverpool when the Africa Cup of Nations begins in early January.

Here’s some examples of fan reaction to the injury news:

There is a lot of apprehension of the wider affects on the season an extended absence for our No.9 could have, especially if it coincides with AFCON.

Let’s try and view it from a positive and hope that the chance for more game time to some fringe players could help them find form going into the festive period.

It’s a long season and our manager has already said that the Brazilian is a quick healer, two big months ahead and we need to win as many as we can.

This has to start at West Ham on Sunday!

