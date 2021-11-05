Fan reaction to Bobby Firmino’s injury as attacking options are thinned going into the festive period

Jurgen Klopp today confirmed that Bobby Firmino has ‘a serious hamstring injury’ and could be sidelined for at least four weeks.

This leaves an attacking trio of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota, with Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino waiting in the wings for any potential game time through fatigue, rotation or possible further injury.

Some supporters have taken to Twitter to voice their concern over the attacking options, particularly in the view of our African heroes who are set to face some time away from Liverpool when the Africa Cup of Nations begins in early January.

Here’s some examples of fan reaction to the injury news:

Gutted about Firmino he's been back to his best.. its a chance for others tho… Minamino look well when needed as has Ox especially both Atletico games. — Dean McGinley (@DMcGin75) November 5, 2021

Salah and Mane off to AFCON and Firmino has a ‘serious’ hamstring injury. We need to invest in an attacker in January. — – (@AnfieldRd96) November 5, 2021

Firmino's injury is a big blow but time to unleash Minamino! pic.twitter.com/8Gack9Dy5j — 𖥔࣪ ˖ 𝓚𝓪𝓲𝓽𝓵𝔂𝓷 ˖ (@JichuLFC) November 5, 2021

The rational part of me recognizes that Jota will be great, that added minutes can only benefit Minamino, and that all this could culminate in better preparation for the AFCON departures. The part of me that loves Bobby, on the other hand? https://t.co/P4iK1La3aw pic.twitter.com/RkMwWbYsGZ — Φοίβος (@P_Lazaridis) November 5, 2021

There is a lot of apprehension of the wider affects on the season an extended absence for our No.9 could have, especially if it coincides with AFCON.

Let’s try and view it from a positive and hope that the chance for more game time to some fringe players could help them find form going into the festive period.

It’s a long season and our manager has already said that the Brazilian is a quick healer, two big months ahead and we need to win as many as we can.

This has to start at West Ham on Sunday!