Jordan Henderson on his early Liverpool chats with psychologists and why he had ‘fallen out of love’ with football

What more can be said about the incredible role model that Jordan Henderson has become, his chat with GQ has continued to demonstrate this.

The start of his Liverpool career was difficult as he faced challenges with performances and getting into the team on a regular basis, even leading to Brendan Rodgers offering him the chance to leave the club for Fulham.

Looking back at this time, the now captain of the club spoke with the style magazine to explain why he went to meet Steve Peters, the sports psychologist.

The 31-year-old said: “I found talking to Steve really useful. I wasn’t in the best of places and, at the time, I didn’t think I could get any lower, so I had nothing to lose.

“He didn’t judge me and basically he encouraged me to go back to basics and that helped me get in a better place mentally.

“I suppose with everything that had happened, I had fallen out of love with it a little bit and Steve’s help was vital.

“It wasn’t that he had answers for everything; it was a case of having someone to confide in, that I could speak to openly and get things off my chest”.

It takes great strength for someone to reach out in a time of need and in his early twenties our No.14 needed help, as he was mentally struggling with a big move.

His performances were not where he wanted them to be and so he sought the help to mentally improve his game, not just physically.

Maybe it shouldn’t be any surprise what a great man he has become, he exudes strength is every aspect of his personality and we’re lucky to have him as our skipper.

Talks like this will hopefully encourage many others to reach out for help if they need it and the Sunderland-born midfielder always uses his status to spread positive and inspiring messages.

It’s very rare a footballer can be as impressive on the pitch, as they are off it.