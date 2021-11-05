Lucas Leiva shares heartfelt Instagram message with Jose Enrique that Liverpool fans will love

Jose Enrique was present as Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid and shared a selection of pictures on Instagram that caused several ex-players to comment, including Lucas Leiva.

The Spanish defender was pictured alongside Jurgen Klopp, Mo Salah, Jordan Henderson, Fernando Torres, Sir Kenny Dalglish, Joe Gomez, Bobby Firmino, Harvey Elliott, and Luis Suarez.

He also wrote the message: ‘What a great win yesterday by the team! It was so good to catch up with the boss, some of my ex team mates, current players and lots of people that work for LFC who i haven’t seen for a long time. This club will always be very special to me‘:

The Instagram post inspired responses from Harvey Elliott, John Achterberg, Dani Pacheco, and Lucas Leiva.

The Brazilian midfielder’s message was the best though as it shows just how much he loves and misses Anfield, a place that he spent 10 years.

The 34-year-old said: ‘Miss this place so much ❤️❤️❤️‘, which is sure to tug on the heartstrings of all fans.

Both men were great servants for the club but the man who now plays in Lazio will forever be a fan favourite and it’s great to see how much the club still means to him.

We’ll all be happy to see you back at Anfield one day!