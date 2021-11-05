(Video) Lionel Messi tips Liverpool as one of the teams that could win the Champions League but the best team doesn’t always win

Lionel Messi has won the Champions League four times and has spoken on who he believes will be the most likely to win the competition this season.

Speaking with beIN Sports, the PSG forward listed his club as one of the teams that should be considered candidates for the trophy.

The Argentine listed his current team alongside “Manchester United, Man City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Atletico or Chelsea”, as the main contenders for this year’s competition.

Paris’ No.30 did also admit though that: “not always the best team wins” and that is what makes it such a good watch.

Liverpool being listed as one of the eight teams the former Barcelona man believes can lift the cup at the end of the season would most probably be a fair assessment.

After the last time he played against us though, he may not be wanting to face the prospect of another Anfield night too soon.

You can watch the full interview courtesy of beIN Sports on Twitter:

🗣️ "I think it [winning the @ChampionsLeague] is my biggest target and the club's. I think we are one of the main candidates." 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi assesses PSG's chances of #UCL success. Who are your favourites to lift the 🏆?#beINUCL #PSG Watch Now 👉 https://t.co/hkoevnV6B4 pic.twitter.com/4yTKL2VMhK — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) November 3, 2021