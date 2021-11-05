(Video) Luis Suarez spotted with Liverpool kits in bags as he leaves Anfield following Champions League defeat

Luis Suarez is one of the greatest forwards to have played for Liverpool and despite a change of heart from some fans, he does appear to still love the club.

The club have uploaded the next episode in their ‘Inside Anfield’ series on YouTube and it shows what the Uruguayan got up to after the final whistle.

He had already been spotted alongside Fernando Torres and Kenny Dalglish and now it appears as though he left the stadium with bags of kits for the journey home.

The former No.7 spent three years at Anfield where one of his three children were born and obviously has an affinity with the city and the team.

You can watch the full episode via the club’s YouTube and the action of Suarez with the kits in bags comes after five minutes: