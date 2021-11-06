(Image) Kostas Tsimikas shares ‘Scousers’ picture with Trent Alexander-Arnold as the ‘Greek Scouser’ continues his Liverpool love

Kostas Tsimikas has taken to Instagram to continue his transition into the ‘Greek Scouser’ with his picture alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In a picture from training that was posted onto his story, our No.21 went for the tagline: ‘Scousers 🤝 @trentarnold66‘:

Of course, our right-back is the true Scouser but the man pushing Andy Robertson for his left-back spot is integrating so well into the squad and the city.

It’s great to see how much he is enjoying his time in Liverpool and his recent performances have won over a lot of supporters, some even claiming he deserves to be handed the first-choice role.

Whether or not this is the case, it’s great that we have two such competitors for the position and further exemplifies what a bargain the former Olympiacos man was.

The best way to win fans over is with good performances, but a good social media post every now and then won’t hurt either.

The Greek defender impressed against Atletico and will be keen to keep being handed the opportunity to play as much football as he can, when called upon by Jurgen Klopp.

Long may his love for the city and great first-team displays continue!