(Video) Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper racially abused during FA Cup tie with the belief that ‘it goes under the carpet again’

Colchester United defeated AFC Sudbury 4-0 in the FA Cup last night, but the result has been overshadowed by racist abuse from the eighth tier side towards an ex-Liverpool goalkeeper.

Shamal George joined the Reds in 2009, with his most iconic moment coming as he appeared as a striker for Jurgen Klopp during an injury laden pre-season game in 2016.

The Birkenhead-born stopper then moved to the U’s in 2020 where he has now established himself as the first-choice ‘keeper for the League Two outfit.

During last night’s victory in the FA Cup, where the 23-year-old kept a clean sheet, he was subject to racist abuse from supporters behind his goal after saving a long-range effort.

The cameras present picked up the slur and the video was shared online, to which the former youth player has retweeted on his Twitter account:

Good result. Ruined by shit like this. Honestly. 2nd time in space of a few months. Bet it goes under the carpet again. Into the 🎩/29🦋 https://t.co/azENU9tLkJ — Shamal George (@shamalgeorge) November 5, 2021

The fact he says: ‘Ruined by shit like this. Honestly. 2nd time in space of a few months. Bet it goes under the carpet again‘, is so sad.

Not only is he subject to the abuse but the fact that the young man is having to repeatedly deal with situations like this and feels as though it’s not being listened to, is wrong.

Hopefully the culprit can be caught and reprimanded for thinking that this is the right way you can speak to anyone.

We’re all with you Shamal!