(Video) ex-Red Shaqiri hilariously falls into the net as he fails to reach the crossbar for Lyon

Xherdan Shaqiri left Liverpool in the summer and despite all of his footballing talents, his height has never been one of his main assets.

He now plies his trade for Lyon and videos of his shortcomings have circled on Twitter as he hilariously fell into the goal during Thursday’s Europa League game.

The 5ft 7″ attacker attempted to catch the crossbar in frustration after a missed chance, instead he missed the bar and ended up in a heap in the back of his net.

In a video that needs to be seen to be believed, you can feel less cruel for laughing safe in the knowledge that the 30-year-old was on the right side of a 3-0 victory.

Some critics had accused his performances of not reaching the bar set by his Liverpool teammates during his Anfiled spell, but this is taking it a bit far.

Best of luck for the future and sorry for laughing!

You can watch the clip courtesy of CBS Sports, via @angelllliiiii:

Shaqiri tries to catch the crossbar but ends up jumping into the net 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Bf90vk8jV4 — angelica (@angelllliiiii) November 6, 2021