(Video) Fireworks in Liverpool training ahead of away trip to West Ham in Premier League

The Liverpool squad were in training ahead of the West Ham game tomorrow and the latest episode of ‘Inside Training’ captured some of the best moments.

Being released on bonfire night, fireworks can be seen in the background of the action where it’s good to see some faces back in the mix.

Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho both featured against Atletico and we were happy to see them healthy and happy in training too.

Jokes shared between Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, a Sadio Mane salute to camera and Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson’s attempt to retrieve the ball in a rondo all make the clip a great watch.

Given the recent news of Bobby Firmino’s injury means that some fringe players will need to step up, the sight of Takumi Minamino looking in good form will be a relief to some supporters too.

The lads look in great rhythm and spirit ahead of tomorrow’s game and fingers are crossed for a good result.

You can watch the full ‘Inside Training’ clip courtesy of Liverpool’s YouTube channel: