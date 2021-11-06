(Video) Jurgen Klopp on comparing this team to the ‘Shankly and Paisley times’ as another record looms at West Ham away

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s game with West Ham and spoke about his team being compared to some of the best in the club’s history.

Liverpool can create a club record tomorrow if they remain unbeaten, this will be the 26th consecutive game in all competitions that they have failed to lose a match.

Speaking on the how this record would put the current crop of Reds above those that have come before, our German boss said the following: “It was for sure not easy in Shankly and Paisley’s times to win football games… to do it as regularly as Bob’s teams did – that makes them all-time greats.

We don’t see ourselves in any type of comparison with them”

Records and success come hand-in-hand and for the question to even be posed that the current side are the best we’ve ever had, shows there is at least statistical ground to ask it.

What these players have to do is relentlessly secure silverware just like the great Bob Paisley sides that came before, then they can be considered the best.

Let’s hope we break this record and continue to keep breaking more on the road to some trophies at the end of this campaign.

