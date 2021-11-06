(Video) Jurgen Klopp on how Sadio Mane is back to his best and how ‘underestimated’ his goal was against Atletico

Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media before tomorrow’s game with West Ham and he talked about the upturn in Sadio Mane’s performances.

The Senegalese forward was on fine form against Atletico in a terrific first-half where he terrorised Diego Simeone’s side.

This lead to praise from many for our No.10 and his manager was more than happy to wax lyrical about the 29-year-old, as he said: “The impact for his goal on Wednesday was majorly underestimated.

“That would never have been a chance had Sadio not got rid of 4/5 Atletico players”.

It was a fine show of the return to form of a man who has scored in his last two starts and long may this purple patch continue.

He should be fresh from Wednesday and let’s hope he has another good performance tomorrow.

You can watch the full clip from Klopp’s press conference, via our Twitter:

