(Video) Jurgen Klopp’s advice on how to win the Premier League ahead of festive period run-in

Jurgen Klopp was describing how hard it is to win the Premier League during his pre-West Ham press conference.

The German was asked how many points are needed for a title win and, as the exact number is never known, the 54-year-old instead gave some advice on how it can be won.

He said: “You have to be nearly perfect to win the league, that’s how it is…

“You need to be lucky with injuries, it’s for all of us the same…

Draw when you cannot win, win when it is possible and don’t lose”.

Nearly perfect and not losing have been achieved so far, but the Reds head into the most difficult part of the season with some injury concerns already.

Bobby Firmino became the latest name on a list that seems to change size every day.

It’s amazing to listen to our gaffer explain the intricacies of what is required for a title win and he would know better than most.

The day-in-day-out stress over all these small areas that his team can improve must add-up, nevertheless the two-time title winner with Dortmund is certainly up for the task.

Let’s hope we keep winning and keep getting points on the board, starting with West Ham tomorrow!

You can watch the full chat on how to win the league here, via our Twitter:

