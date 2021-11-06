(Video) Manchester City use Liverpool’s ‘Ole’s at the wheel’ chant at Old Trafford during defeat of United

Liverpool fans were congratulated for singing ‘Ole’s at the wheel’ during the 5-0 victory over Manchester United a couple of weeks ago.

Such was the popularity of the song, other clubs began copying the chant, including Manchester City who also sung it today as they became the latest team to win at Old Trafford.

Although the song shouldn’t be sung by our fans again, unless the Norwegian is still in charge when the sides meet at Anfield in March, it does seem that every other club will be.

We’re more than happy for everyone to mock the red side of Manchester, but it does seem that nobody else can ever come up with a chant on their own.

The sounds of ‘Ole’s at the wheel’ and ‘Ole give us a wave’ were loud and clear from the City fans today, how on earth did they come up with those songs so quickly?

Where we lead, others follow and yet every other set of fans like to say they hate us, whilst copying and adapting our chants.

Here’s the clip on the Man City fans singing the song made famous by us at Old Trafford, today (via @JoshRead__):

Oles at the wheel 🔵 pic.twitter.com/lbvW8omyQ7 — josh (@JoshRead__) November 6, 2021