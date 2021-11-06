(Video) “They’ve been there for a long time” Ex-Red on defensive frailties present at Liverpool

Only four teams have conceded fewer goals than Liverpool this season and nobody has scored more, but ex-Red Glen Johnson has pointed to long-standing defensive frailties as an area of improvement for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Speaking with Premier League Productions, the former right-back was asked if there were issues in our back-line.

The 37-year-old responded: “Yes and they’ve been there for a long time … you see the result from the match and you forget all the easy chances they give up.

“The way and manner they were opened up against Brighton, you wouldn’t see that from Chelsea, and they do have their problems”.

Liverpool have scored plenty of goals this year but the draws with Brentford and Brighton did help to highlight that there have been some issues with keeping clean sheets this year.

However, to say that there have been defensive issues present for a long tome does seem harsh, particularly due to the defensive efficiency that has been present other than during the centre-back crisis of last season.

There are always areas to improve but this does seem rather critical from the former West Ham player.

