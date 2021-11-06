(Video) Virgil van Dijk on reaching ‘the highest attainable goal’ as he reflects on his career to date

Virgil van Dijk has been looking back on his football career so far and mentioning the highlights of what has been a successful past few years.

Speaking with the Dutch National Team’s YouTube channel, our No.4 has been talking about the importance of being awarded the captain’s armband for his country.

The 30-year-old said: “It’s the highest attainable goal for a Dutch player and it’s very special [to be captain of Holland].

“I could never have imagined I would be the captain, perhaps that is what makes it even better.

“I think I’ve gained more experience because of everything that has happened the last few years with my club, I’ve gained successes but also had lows and I sustained an injury that shapes who you are”.

Since joining Liverpool in 2018, he has gone from strength-to strength and his career has come on tremendously.

It’s great to see that the joy of playing for us has helped lead him to the peak of his career, being the captain of his country.

There aren’t any higher accolades that can be achieved than what our centre-half has done in the past three years and here’s to many more being achieved!

You can watch the full interview courtesy of the Dutch National Team’s YouTube channel: