‘You want to smash him’ Ivan Toney on his admiration for Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool

Ivan Toney has proven himself to be a handful for Premier League defenders and his recent comments on being a Liverpool fan and admiration for Virgil van Dijk, will please our supporters.

Speaking with The Times, the Brentford striker has discussed his thoughts on our No.4 .

The English striker played in the 3-3 draw with us earlier in the season, this not only gave him an opportunity to showcase his talents but also the chance to come up against one of his favourtie players.

The 25-year-old said: “Strong, quick, good on the ball, it’s crazy, he can do everything.

“Sometimes, when he smashes you, you want to smash him back but it’s like, it’s van Dijk here.

“You could tell he was one of the best defenders in the world; his swagger, his aura and persona on the pitch.

“Being a Liverpool fan, it was enjoyable coming up against him”.

It’s impressive the impact that the Dutch captain can have on opposition players, such is his standing within the game and his talent on the pitch.

Hearing this praise for our defender will please many supporters, not just because of a shared love for our centre-half but for the appreciation of the Northampton-born forward.

With the news of Bobby Firmino’s injury, the clamour for more attacking options has grown much louder and with Brentford’s No.17 being so outspoken on his love for our club, people have been putting two-and-two together.

This is all rumours circling at the moment but it would be great to be able to see him play at Anfield, on the same team as our No.4.

Would you have Ivan Toney at Liverpool?