‘Two goals should be enough to win a game’ – Former Liverpool striker bemoans defensive frailties after West Ham defeat

Liverpool’s unbeaten run that stretched back to April was ended this evening and John Aldridge took to Twitter to vent his frustration on a disappointing day.

The 63-year-old gave an honest assessment of the team’s performance on his Twitter account:

Bad day at the office 😩defensively poor!even going forward we weren’t the best BUT scored 2 goals and that should be enough to win a game!We are too open at the back this season,the balance between throwing players forward and getting back isn’t quite right! — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) November 7, 2021

It certainly was a ‘bad day at the office‘ and the ease in which David Moyes’ team got in behind Jurgen Klopp’s side, particularly after the second goal, was worrying.

As the ex-Tranmere manager said though, Liverpool did score two great goals and that goes on a trend of free-scoring away days this season.

To have the ability of scoring goals is not always a given and maybe too much reliance has been on the attackers bailing us out, the balance between scoring and not conceding does need amending though.

All-in-all a frustrating afternoon but it’s important to bear in mind a significant positive in terms of our proficiency in front of goal and then pay some attention to the defensive issues that have been apparent of late.

It’ll be a long international break before we welcome Arsenal on the 20th of November but we’ll bounce back!