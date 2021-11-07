‘As long as these boys aren’t 40’ – Jurgen Klopp makes Jordan Henderson vow as skipper reaches remarkable milestone

Jurgen Klopp was keen to highlight the continued importance of Jordan Henderson in the buildup to Liverpool’s upcoming meeting with West Ham United in London.

The Englishman surpassed Gareth Barry’s record for completed passes in the English top-flight, but the Reds boss made sure to note that he felt his captain had more to offer the side going forward.

“Hendo is not old, he can still develop, he has to and he will and I will not stop helping him with that,” the 54-year-old told reporters at his pre-West Ham presser (via The Guardian).

“As long as these boys aren’t 40, we will improve them.

“We need players like him at the club in the long term. These boys, with the quality, mindset and attitude of them, they set standards for all the rest.”

Contracted until 2025, the former Borussia Dortmund head coach and the club are evidently in agreement over the value the midfielder brings in Merseyside.

With sports science having undoubtedly evolved over the years, not to mention with there existing an increasing number of professionals who defy the laws of nature, there’s no reason why Henderson couldn’t prolong his career in the middle of the park.

We may see the 31-year-old’s minutes reduced somewhat once he approaches James Milner’s current age, however, if the former Sunderland star can continue to contribute in a similar manner for Liverpool, we’ll have yet another quality professional around to share their experience with our up and coming crop of exciting young talents.

As things stand, the future certainly looks very bright for the side with the England international around to help steer things in the right direction.

