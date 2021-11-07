Ex-PL striker pans ‘really poor’ error from £54m Liverpool star as Reds’ winning streak comes to an end

Liverpool fell to a 3-2 defeat against West Ham at the London Stadium and BBC pundit Clinton Morrison believes Reds’ goalkeeper Alisson Becker will be disappointed with his performance.

The Merseysiders conceded from two corners either side of a Pablo Fornal goal that lifts David Moyes’ team up to third, a point above Jurgen Klopp’s men who occupy the final Champions League position.

The Brazilian shotstopper (valued at £54m by Transfermarkt) was shrugged aside far too easily for the opener and then arguably should’ve done better for the host’s second goal, the former Crystal Palace man told BBC Sport (Via HITC.com): “Alisson will be disappointed, it goes under his body and it’s poor goalkeeping. It’s a really poor goal to concede, but a really good goal for West Ham.”

Kurt Zouma headed home to make it 3-1 to the Hammers and the goal again raised questions over our No. 1’s performance.

“It’s Alisson again. It’s a good ball in from Jarrod Bowen and Alisson misjudges it. It goes all the way over his head. Kurt Zouma is a threat from set pieces, he wants it, it’s a brilliant header,” the 42-year-old added.

It was a really disappointing performance from us, especially considering a win would’ve seen us close the gap on Chelsea to just one point heading into the international break.

We must remember that it was our first defeat in 25 games, though, so a bit of perspective wouldn’t go amiss.

Let’s hope for no injuries during the international break and for a reaction when we return and head into the busy festive period.