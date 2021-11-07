Ex-Red claims Declan Rice would be the ‘perfect’ Liverpool signing

John Aldridge has suggested that Declan Rice would be the ideal signing for Jurgen Klopp’s men but believes the expected price tag of the West Ham man rules out any interest from the Reds.

The 22-year-old England international did represent the Irish national team at senior level but because those fixtures weren’t competitive, he still had the option to change allegiances to England – something he done in February 2019.

The former Liverpool striker has admitted his frustration at the midfielder’s decision to represent England in an opinion piece for the Irish Independent, saying: “Rice has emerged as one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League, but the fact that he is now playing international football for England after annoyingly walking away from an Ireland career ensures his value has soared.

“Jack Grealish’s £100million move to Manchester City last summer highlighted the cost of signing English talent and Rice may command a similar fee now, which is why I say he will never be a target for Liverpool.”

It does always appear that English players automatically cost more than their International counterparts, but the fact that the Hammer’s No. 41 is so young yet performs so consistently, there is no reason why Liverpool shouldn’t splash the cash to bring him to Merseyside.

It may, of course, require some outgoings on our part to enable such a transfer, particularly in light of the financial impact of the pandemic on our finances last year.

Hopefully, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho can keep the Englishman quiet today in the middle of the park as we look to return home from East London with all three points.