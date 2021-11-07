Former Hammer insists he ‘would bite your hand off’ for a point ahead of Liverpool visit

Ex-West Ham striker Frank McAvennie has admitted he would be happy to settle for a point as his old side welcome Liverpool to the London Stadium later today.

A win for the Reds would put them second in the table, one point behind Chelsea, whereas a win for the Hammers would see them leapfrog Jurgen Klopp’s men into third, behind Manchester City on goal difference.

Speaking to West Ham Zone, the 61-year-old said: “I can’t see them [West Ham] beating Liverpool, I don’t think they’re there yet. Liverpool in full flow…the good thing is it’s at the London Stadium. I’d take a draw, I’d bite your hand off for a draw right now. They are an in-form team [Liverpool].

West Ham are also a team in good form, though.

David Moyes’ men have only lost twice all season and the attacking threat posed by Michail Antonio is something the Merseysiders need to be wary of, McAvennie added: “I heard Klopp shouting and bawling, I heard he wasn’t happy with van Dijk which you can realise if you saw him at Celtic. Sometimes he thinks it’s too easy for him but the manager has obviously given him a kick up the backside, so I don’t think he’ll be slack at the weekend.

“But Antonio is a handful against anyone, he’s a big boy and he’ll push him about. I think it will be a good game.”

It is hard to disagree with the Glaswegian’s claims that it will be a good game – the fixture has received a rather big build-up, which is credit to the great job his fellow Scotsman is doing at the helm of the London-based outfit.

Let’s hope we can continue the impressive record we have at the London Stadium and earn all three points going in to the international break.