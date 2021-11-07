Former PL manager tips ‘clever’ Jota to shine following Firmino injury

Alex McLeish has suggested that Diogo Jota has the opportunity to further showcase his talent following the injury sustained to Bobby Firmino during last Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.

The No.20 has netted five times for the Reds so far this season and will be looking to add to that tally at the London Stadium later today.

The ex-Scotland manager admitted his admiration for the Portuguese star to Football Insider, saying: “Jota can play through the middle. He’s very, very clever and is very dangerous because he’s just a guy who has a really intelligent, footballing brain.

“This is why Liverpool have looked really, really strong in the last couple of weeks. We saw the drubbing of Man United and then they dispatched Atletico Madrid in the Champions League with another stellar performance.”

Although West Ham have been really impressive so far this season and a win would take them above us and level with Manchester City in second, the 62-year-old believes the Hammers are in for a tough challenge against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“West Ham, I’m sure they’re going into the game with great confidence but they’ve found it hard to beat Liverpool over the last couple years,” McLeish added. “I’m sure David Moyes would want to put one of those victories under his name.”

It is of course disappointing to see Bobby out with yet another injury, but many fans would probably claim that Jota has done more than enough to be ahead of the Brazilian in the pecking order anyway.

The former Mainz boss labelled the 24-year-old an ‘incredibly good player’ in his press conference and the fact he took his goal on Wednesday so well will have him itching for another before he heads off to international duty with Portugal.

We’re unbeaten in our last five trips to West Ham, so it’s vital that we extend that run today and close the gap on league leaders Chelsea.