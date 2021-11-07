(Image) VAR deems reckless tackle on Jordan Henderson acceptable as Cresswell escapes sanctions

Jordan Henderson was on the receiving end of a horrific tackle from West Ham full-back Aaron Creswell in the eighth minute of the game but to the bemusement of many, the referee failed to even award a free-kick.

The tackle was checked by VAR’s Stuart Attwell but he also deemed the tackle acceptable – a decision that will undoubtedly baffle many a Liverpool fan.

The captain’s safety was certainly endangered so it was strange to see no action taken against the Merseyside-born Hammers star.

You can see an image of the tackle below courtesy of @Watch_LFC & VOETBALL on Twitter:

Not even a foul… pic.twitter.com/d1g5R2fLEY — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) November 7, 2021