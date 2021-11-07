Liverpool team news confirmed as Oxlade-Chamberlain starts v West Ham

Liverpool will arrive at West Ham United’s London Stadium with all the confidence in the world after securing a second group stage victory over Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid outfit.

It wasn’t quite the perfect Champions League night, however, with Bobby Firmino suffering a long-term hamstring injury despite a brief cameo appearance in the second-half at Anfield.

Nonetheless, with Diogo Jota finding his scoring boots once again, it’s a concern that may be allayed by the Portuguese international’s availability.

Indeed, up top, the former Wolves star returns to Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans once again in the English top-flight and is flanked by fellow in-form forwards Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson leads us out against the Hammers, with Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain alongside him.

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the posts, the former Mainz boss has given the nod to Virgil van Dijk who will be partnered by Joel Matip in the heart of the backline.

You can catch the full team news below:

