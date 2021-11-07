The host of records Liverpool can beat and set today as Jordan Henderson is set to make his 300th Premier League start

Liverpool are in fine form of late and this comes hand-in-hand with the large number of records that can be broken as they face West Ham this afternoon.

First of all, the 300th Premier League start for Jordan Henderson will be a great display of our skipper’s longevity and success in the toughest league of them all.

To be playing at the highest level, in a league where he recently set a new record for most ever completed passes, illustrates why the Sunderland born midfielder is so respected at Anfield.

The team are also chasing a 26-game unbeaten run in all competitions which would make them the best team in our history, in terms of not losing a game, if they come through today’s game unscathed.

The previous five away games in the league have seen us score at least three goals and Jurgen Klopp’s men will be keen to keep this up as to do so in the first five games had never been done before.

Mo Salah could also equal John Toshack’s record of scoring 10 goals against West Ham today which would not be beyond the realms of possibility.

Fingers crossed for a successful afternoon full of goals and broken records!