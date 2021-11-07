(Video) Alisson own-goal as long VAR check puts West Ham 1-0 ahead

West Ham took the lead inside five minutes as a Pablo Fornals corner appeared to fly straight into the net.

Replays showed that Alisson Becker had been blocked by Angelo Ogbonna and VAR assessed whether he had used his elbow to impede our ‘keeper.

It was decided that the challenge for the ball was fair and after another check to see whether the Hammers’ defender had used his hand, the goal was finally given.

It did appear to be a goal directly from a corner but the goal has been given as an own-goal against our No.1 in a far from ideal start.

You can watch the goal here:

1-0 West Ham

Allison OG

