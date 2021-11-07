(Video) Calm as you like, Virgil van Dijk whistles as the Liverpool team enter the London Stadium

Virgil van Dijk and the Liverpool squad were filmed entering the London Stadium ahead of this afternoon’s game against West Ham.

The usual view of them walking around the underbelly of each stadium on their way to the dressing rooms was captured by LFC TV.

Our No.4 was amongst the players as he was recorded whistling on his way through the stadium, truly living up to his ‘calm as you like’ demeanor.

There seems very little that shakes the Dutch captain and it’s great to see that he is in high spirits ahead of today’s game.

Let’s hope they’re all as relaxed when they leave and that they do so with three points.

You can watch the clip via LFC TV on Twitter: