(Video) Diogo Jota on the joy of playing alongside Mo Salah & Cristiano Ronaldo and how he learns from their game

Diogo Jota is blessed to play alongside some of the greatest forwards in the world for club and country with Mo Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with Sky Sports, our No.20 discussed the experience of playing with and learning from the best.

The Portuguese attacker was asked how special it is to play with our No.11 and he said: “I had the same feeling when I first started playing with the national team, playing with Ronaldo, I think think he [Salah] is not yet too similar because Ronaldo has been doing it for so long and he still does!

“They have the same standards when they are on the field, both are very dangerous and can score at anytime, for me that’s very useful as I can watch and learn from them”.

Whilst we’re obviously a little biased, surely the experience of playing alongside Egyptian King eclipses a 36-year-old United winger!

Whoever he prefers though, it will only benefit the 24-year-old in his career as he looks to continue to keep finding the back of the net in red.

Fingers crossed he’ll be the player other professionals feel lucky to play alongside, in years to come.

You can watch the full interview courtesy of Sky Sports, the Salah / Ronaldo chat comes at 2 minutes: