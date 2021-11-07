(Video) Ex-Red compares Thiago Alcantara to Cristiano Ronaldo saying neither are guaranteed starters for their team

Thaigo Alcantara made a triumphant return to the match day squad in midweek and looks set to be involved in the travelling party to West ham later today.

During the pre-match analysis on LFC TV, Jason McAteer compared our No.6 to Cristiano Ronaldo implying that neither player is guaranteed a starting position in their respective clubs.

The former Liverpool player said: “Fabinho should be a starter every week, not so much with Thiago.

“I see him a bit like the Ronaldo situation at Manchester United, for me he’s a player you look at and only pick for certain games”.

It’s a bold claim to say that the Manchester United forward shouldn’t be starting every game for them, particularly given their current form.

For our Spanish midfielder, maybe it makes a little more sense as he does face stiff competition as well as having quite a poor injury record.

That’s the beauty of squad depth though and as soon as the midfield injuries calm down, we can rotate them all so that everyone is fresh going into the festive period.

