(Video) Jurgen Klopp not impressed by refereeing decisions during West Ham defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left unimpressed by Craig Pawson’s refereeing performance during his side’s 3-2 defeat to West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The German’s men fell behind to an Alisson Becker own goal inside five minutes, despite the Brazilian No.1 appearing to be fouled, before captain Jordan Henderson was on the receiving end of a ‘reckless’ tackle from Hammers’ full-back Aaron Cresswell – both incidents were reviewed by VAR Stuart Attwell but he decided not to intervene with the on-field referee’s decision.

The former Dortmund boss described the two moments as ‘influential’ and admitted his team ‘lost patience’ during the second half with the score at 1-1.

The 54-year-old remained upbeat even though his side’s 25-game unbeaten run came to an end at the London Stadium.

We welcome Arsenal to Anfield in our next league fixture after the international break from which Klopp ‘hopes and prays’ our players ‘come back healthy’ from.

You can watch his full post-match interview below courtesy of @SkySportsPL on Twitter.

"In the decisive moments the decisions went against us" Jurgen Klopp believes Alisson was fouled before his own goal and Aaron Cresswell should have been sent off for his tackle on Jordan Henderson ❌ Report & Highlights: https://t.co/AG9Qqcp8HC pic.twitter.com/9A1zMBYTIR — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 7, 2021