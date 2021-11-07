(Video) Jurgen Klopp on how Jordan Henderson is ‘at the limit’ of his own ‘natural motivation’

Jurgen Klopp continued his praise for Jordan Henderson as he spoke to the media ahead of today’s game with West Ham.

You can imagine that our captain needs little in the way of help to motivate himself and improve his game, the natural leader must be a dream to manage.

Our German coach is more than happy to provide praise for our inspirational skipper and ahead of the West Ham game, this was no different.

The former Dortmund coach said: “He had no point to prove, he played well last season and was injured at the last part. Before that he helped us in 3 different positions.

“His natural motivation is already at the limit and we don’t have to put oil in the fire”.

Not only is versatility a key asset of his game but our No.14 is a self-sustaining leader, in that our gaffer doesn’t need to do much in order to inspire him to continue performing at his best.

It’s great that the two main leaders in our dressing room are so good within their roles and they can rely on each other to do their own jobs.

Long may this combination work together and the ‘mentality monsters’ reign at Anfield last.

You can watch the full video of our manager via our Twitter:

