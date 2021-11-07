(Video) Klopp on why he’s ‘so happy we had the idea to sign’ to Diogo Jota and his importance to the Liverpool team

Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media ahead of today’s game against West Ham, this time he has given his thoughts on the importance of Diogo Jota.

The Portuguese forward has been vitally important to take pressure off the front three and now it appears his role is even more important.

The injury to Bobby Firmino will mean our No.20 will have more game time and speaking of his importance to the club, our gaffer has said: “He’s an incredibly good player, very skilled and talented and I’m so happy we had the idea to sign him.

“They are all close in the dressing room but the closest to him is Milly which says a lot as you don’t get in that group easily!”

It’s great to see that not only is the 24-year-old impressing on the pitch,but the circles he is involved in off the pitch is impressing the manager too.

The former Wolves forward has proven to be more than able when called upon and will enjoy the opportunity of being first choice at the moment.

You can watch Jurgen’s full pre-match press conference via our Twitter page:

