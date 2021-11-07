(Video) Liverpool loanee strikes brilliant first-time effort in five-goal Scottish Premiership demolition

Ben Woodburn has been something of an enigmatic quantity for Liverpool over the years; clearly possessing near-boundless potential, yet saddled by a constant string of injuries that has left the attacker struggling to flourish for his parent club.

There are signs emerging, however, that the young Welshman is finding his stride since moving on loan to Scottish Premiership outfit, Hearts, scoring two goals for the Jam Tarts at weekend – including one superb effort within the 18-yard-box.

The 22-year-old was clipped catching a loose ball bouncing inside the box cleanly with his right foot to put his club 3-1 up at the time.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of @HeartsRant & BBC Scotland:

Woodburn made this look easy, despite it being a difficult finish. Confidence is everything. pic.twitter.com/afCSmY3s7Y — 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝘁 (@HeartsRant) November 6, 2021