(Video) Origi’s stunning strike not enough as Reds suffer first defeat of season

Divock Origi replaced Diogo Jota immediately after West Ham extended their lead over Jurgen Klopp’s men and within seven minutes he reminded Reds’ supporters of what he is capable of.

A stunning left-footed strike on the swivel left West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski with no chance and reduced the deficit to just one.

Minutes later Sadio Mane headed wide when it seemed harder to miss and it meant the Reds fell to their first defeat of the season.

The second-half performance was nowhere near good enough and the Hammers capitalised on our sloppy display.

The goal was Origi’s third of the season and you can catch it below courtesy of Direct RMC (Via @Atalinhoo on Twitter):

