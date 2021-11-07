(Video) Owen uses Klopp example to rip apart Solskjaer and United after derby defeat

Michael Owen was far from impressed by what Manchester United delivered on the pitch in their 2-0 derby defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.

The former Liverpool striker used the example offered by Jurgen Klopp to demonstrate how the German’s counterpart at Old Trafford was doing a comparably poorer job in his respective role.

Whilst the scoreline didn’t quite hit the giddy heights of our own 5-0 drubbing handed out to the Red Devils in late October, it can’t be a particularly pleasing set of circumstances to have one’s two closest rivals take a lion’s share of the points at the Theatre of Dreams in two successive home ties.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of DAZN & @RealKevinPalmer:

Pretty scathing stuff here from Michael Owen on Solskjaer and Manchester United #MUFC pic.twitter.com/rqpWa7KtYZ — Kevin Palmer 💙 (@RealKevinPalmer) November 7, 2021