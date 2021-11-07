(Video) Owen uses Klopp example to rip apart Solskjaer and United after derby defeat

Posted by
(Video) Owen uses Klopp example to rip apart Solskjaer and United after derby defeat

Michael Owen was far from impressed by what Manchester United delivered on the pitch in their 2-0 derby defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.

The former Liverpool striker used the example offered by Jurgen Klopp to demonstrate how the German’s counterpart at Old Trafford was doing a comparably poorer job in his respective role.

Whilst the scoreline didn’t quite hit the giddy heights of our own 5-0 drubbing handed out to the Red Devils in late October, it can’t be a particularly pleasing set of circumstances to have one’s two closest rivals take a lion’s share of the points at the Theatre of Dreams in two successive home ties.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of DAZN & @RealKevinPalmer:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top