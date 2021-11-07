(Video) Trent whips in glorious curling free-kick to restore parity in West Ham clash

Trent Alexander-Arnold produced a free-kick of remarkable quality to bring Liverpool back level at the London Stadium.

The Reds went down early to a controversial, VAR-awarded own-goal after Alisson Becker struggled to handle Angelo Ogbonna in the box.

It’s a brilliant response from Jurgen Klopp’s men close to the halfway mark in a tie many had hyped up to be a difficult meeting for both parties involved.

We’ll be hoping the Merseysiders can keep up their positive finish to the opening 45 and kill off the tie quickly against our dangerous opponents.

"We've all seen it before!" 💥 Trent Alexander-Arnold scores a brilliant free-kick to equalise for Liverpool against West Ham! 📺 #WHULIV on Sky Sports PL

📲 https://t.co/fszbcsgA26 pic.twitter.com/fVeCNCAgeT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 7, 2021