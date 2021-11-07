(Video) Virgil van Dijk screams in Jarrod Bowen’s face after vital tackle to prevent goalscoring opportunity

The end of the first-half saw Virgil van Dijk unleash a trademark tackle-come-block as he stopped Jarrod Bowen from having an attempt on goal.

The Dutch captain had to reach the ball, otherwise, there was a serious chance of a second for West Ham or a red card for our No.4.

Due to the relief and jubilation of completing the tackle, our centre-half shouted in the Hammers’ No.20’s face to let him know how good the challenge was.

That’s why we love the big man so much and he’s regarded as the best in the world by so many.

You can watch the incident courtesy of beIN Sport (via @Adil_Certi):

What a fucking tackle by Van Dijk pic.twitter.com/eWlTzNsTRs — Ace 🇵🇸 (@Adil_Certi) November 7, 2021