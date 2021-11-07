(Video) Watch Diogo Jota describe how he is so good with his head, despite his small stature

Despite being under 6ft tall, Diogo Jota has a very impressive heading record for Liverpool and has scored two in the league this season already.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the Portuguese forward was discussing how he manages to get so many goals with his head.

Our No.20 said: “You need to be at the right time, in the right space and fortunately for me that is happening.

“I just try to take the opportunity whichever way it shows up”.

Of course; it certainly helps when you have the delivery that is on offer from our squad, such as the Trent Alexander-Arnold assist on Wednesday night.

However, the 24-year-old does more than his fair share in helping the crosses find the back of the net as he has scored 18 goals in his 43 Liverpool appearances to date.

It’s great that he works on that part of his game and the rewards are clearly paying off.

You can watch the full interview courtesy of Sky Sports, the heading chat comes at 5 minutes: