(Video) Watch Jurgen Klopp discuss the importance of Jordan Henderson after he broke the record for completed Premier League passes

Jordan Henderson has be crucial to Jurgen Klopp’s side and he discussed his importance ahead of today’s game against West Ham.

Our manager was full of praise for our captain and he was quick to add to the reputation of the skipper,particularly given the fact that he has recently broken the completed passes record in the Premier League.

The German said: “He still has 4/5 years to go and he will have a few more. It says about Hendo that he’s an absolutely great and very important figure in this team”.

Long may our No.14’s reign last at Anfield and it’s great to see the love between coach and the man with the armband.

To break the passing record shows the longevity of his career and it’s a great prospect that there is plenty of time left for him to keep performing.

If he’s good enough for the former Dortmund boss, he’s good enough for us, lots of love Hendo!

You can watch the full video of Klopp on Henderson via our Twitter:

