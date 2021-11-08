Appreciation for Divock Origi’s cameo as the Belgian scores again in West Ham defeat

Divock Origi is without doubt a cult hero at Liverpool yet he gets a tough time from some supporters whenever he gets any game time in the current team.

His position in the squad is clear and without any injuries or rotation, he’s unlikely to get any minutes at all in any game.

Playing time has been limited to seven games this season, only starting three (AC Milan in the Champions League and Norwich and Preston in the League Cup), yet he has accumulated three goals and two assists in 274 accumulative minutes on the pitch (equating to three full games and four minutes).

The Belgian has five goal involvements in three games of playing time this season and yet his appearance in a starting eleven or getting stripped and ready to come on as a sub is met with a feeling of dread by some supporters.

His goal from the bench was his first as a substitute since the Champions League final, so maybe the assumption that he won’t impact a game with a goal is fair.

However, you can only judge the No.27 on what he does in his most recent appearance and given the injury to Bobby Firmino maybe he deserves a run in the team alongside our starting eleven, instead of the kids and squad players as in the norm.

That’s all without mentioning how great he took his goal yesterday, flicking it over his head with his right foot and then striking the ball into the bottom corner, on the half-volley, with his left.

There’s a lot of negativity around the club whenever an attacking player gets injured due to a lack of depth, there won’t be many players that could do more with the game time that the 26-year-old is provided and maybe he deserves more first-team action and support from the fans.

Nearly got through a whole article about the big man without mentioning his goals against Barcelona too!