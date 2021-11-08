David Moyes weighs in on interest in £27m Hammers winger Jurgen Klopp has admitted he likes ‘a lot’

David Moyes has reacted to reported interest in West Ham frontman Jarrod Bowen, appearing to pour cold water over the speculation in question.

The Englishman was named on the Reds’ shortlist by The Athletic in the summer, with Liverpool then deemed potentially likely to expand their attacking options in the window.

“Well, Jarrod’s at a top club now,” the Scotsman was quoted by the Mirror.

“It’s the level of consistency Jarrod now needs to bring to his game.

“We are trying to up his goals, and his assists. All those things like that.”

The former Borussia Dortmund head coach had fuelled further speculation surrounding the 24-year-old in question with his pre-game admission.

“When you want to finish off the situations off, you need top strikers and that’s what they obviously have,” the German told reporters prior to the Reds’ impending meeting with the Hammers (via the Echo). “I like Bowen a lot. He made his way up from Hull and took not too long to show exactly what kind of player he can be in the Premier League. He made big steps.”

READ MORE: Liverpool team news confirmed as Oxlade-Chamberlain starts v West Ham

The Hammers star undoubtedly proved to be a serious threat against us in our 3-2 defeat at the London Stadium, with assists provided for two of the side’s goals at the weekend, justifying to a degree the club’s reported interest.

In terms of fitting the age profile, Bowen is certainly an ideal option with his coach’s comments on the matter presenting an image of a player whose ceiling is far from within reach – an exciting prospect for a potential suitor.

It’s worth bearing in mind, of course, that with a contract set to expire in 2025, the former Hull City man may not be high up on our list of priorities, though he’s certainly one to keep an eye on if he can achieve the ‘level of consistency’ Moyes pointed to.

#Ep21 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should Salah win the Ballon d’Or? Respecting West Ham… and more!