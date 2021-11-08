Dirk Kuyt involved in drug case as investigation takes place for illegal gambling in Holland

Dirk Kuyt has been questioned with Wesley Sneijder as a witness for a major drug investigation following their gambling on an illegal website.

NOS via De Telegraaf have reported how the two retired players have been held by the police as their relationship to an organised crime group with ties to drugs, was uncovered.

It appears that the ex-Red was the more involved of the two, repeatedly gambling large amounts and has now been questioned by the police on several occasions.

Quotes from the interrogation had the 41-year-old as stating: “For example, I agreed with someone at a gas station. I thought it was nice to do this in cash, so that I could play anonymously.

“I didn’t play for the money, but I enjoyed playing. I often left it on the site, but sometimes I got paid”.

Gambling in cash and credit on an illegal site is a worrying story to be associated with our former player, particularly with illicit meetings thrown in with an organised crime group.

Many former players fall down a hole of gambling addiction and we can only hope that the Dutchman is mentally healthy amidst this story being broken.

An interesting one which will no doubt continue to unravel in the future.