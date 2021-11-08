Gerrard could ‘get very lucky’ if he were to take PL job; pundit wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool legend was the ‘favourite’

Jamie Redknapp has admitted he wouldn’t be surprised if Steven Gerrard was in pole position in the eyes of Aston Villa’s recruitment team for the head coach role at Villa Park.

The former England international was reportedly in the frame for the vacant Newcastle United role, prior to the club announcing Eddie Howe as the new manager at the helm.

“Now you’ve got to look at it from a job perspective – it’s an incredible job,” the former Liverpool midfielder told Sky Sports.

“Huge club, great potential. Someone’s going to get very lucky I think, with this squad.

“They can build, they’ll back the next manager, they’ve spent a lot of money, so unlucky for Dean Smith – someone else will certainly reap the rewards.

“It doesn’t surprise me if Steven Gerrard is favourite, he’s done a great job at Rangers.”

With Jurgen Klopp’s contract set to expire in 2024, the thought process adopted by some commentators has been along the lines of seeing the legendary Reds midfielder as a potential replacement for the incumbent boss.

There’s a certain fairytale appeal surrounding the prospect of Gerrard’s potential return to Liverpool in a coaching capacity.

As far as his ability to lead a side is concerned, the 41-year-old has certainly built up his credentials by securing Rangers’ first league title in a decade following a period of dominance from Celtic.

It’s a far different challenge over in England, of course, given the overall quality at the top of English football, with the Villa job representing a significant challenge for the individual willing to meet it.

If our old No.8 has his eyes set on Anfield and the 2024 date, however, it could offer an ideal opportunity to prove his suitability for a return to Merseyside down the line.

