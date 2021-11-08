(Image) Fans question if our midfield should have sacrificed themselves to take Jarrod Bowen out before West Ham’s second goal

It was a tough afternoon in the London Stadium but some have pointed to a key incident involving our midfield that lead to West Ham’s second goal.

Before the ball was played through and Pablo Fornals found a way to poke the ball past Allison into the back of the net, some believe our midfield had the opportunity to stop the chance.

Twitter user @AnfieldRd96 posted a picture online of the key moment:

I’m sorry, but one of Chamberlain, Fabinho or Robertson has to take one for the team and take out Bowen. pic.twitter.com/UT4nTiyZid — – (@AnfieldRd96) November 7, 2021

The run from Jarrod Bowen was positive as he found a way through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho and Andy Robertson before playing the killer ball.

Should one have the trio stopped the move in midfield and taken a yellow card in order to prevent the goal?

It’s hard to criticise them for not fouling someone and it is also fair to assume they would have faith in the rest of the defence to stop the attack from getting any closer to goal.

Also, the fact that Atletico Madrid had a man sent off for pretty much the same tackle in our last game in midweek may have been in the minds of the three men.

Nevertheless, when you look back on this it is clear that if anyone had managed to stop this move passing through the midfield the goal wouldn’t have gone in and we would have had a greater chance at getting back into the game.

Goals from corners can happen, especially against tall and powerful sides such as David Moyes’ men, but moments like this are easier to pick apart.

We must move on now though and remain positive come the end of the international break.