(Image) ‘Put your CV forward if you’re top level’ – Ex-Red Daniel Sturridge’s public plea for an Aussie barber

Daniel Sturridge has taken to Instagram to plead for someone to cut his hair whilst for when his quarantine ends ahead of his move to Australia.

The former Liverpool forward has agreed a deal to play for Perth Glory and is currently isolating in a hotel ahead of his move down under.

In a two-part Instagram story, the 32-year-old has asked for help so that he can find someone with ‘Barber level on 1000‘ for when he is finally allowed to leave his isolation.

There’s plenty to take from the posts in what is some great reading, courtesy of ‘D Studgie D’:

The Birmingham-born man must have had a lot of responses and is trying to whittle down the candidates to the best he can find.

All the best of luck in your new move and your new do, can’t wait to see the dance back in action.