‘Is your job not to have an opinion?’ – Klopp hits out at reporters after questioning over refereeing calls

Jurgen Klopp was left a little flustered by the line of questioning taken by journalists in the wake of Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat to West Ham United.

The former Mainz boss’ attention had been drawn to a number of officiating calls throughout the game from which the head coach had previously expressed his disagreement.

“I’m not sure I want to answer the question if you don’t know the situation I’m talking about,” the German told reporters gathered at his post-match presser, as reported by the Echo. “Do you not think [Alisson was impeded for the first goal]? Is your job not to have an opinion? Okay that’s nice.”

The 54-year-old issued another frustrated response when further probed over Craig Pawson’s decision to avoid handing a sanction to Aaron Cresswell for what appeared to be a reckless challenge against skipper Jordan Henderson.

“My god. I’m not your puppy,” Klopp added. “Hopefully, you have an opinion yourself. All good.”

A lack of consistency remains an annoyingly consistent element within the officiating of domestic games.

We could argue that the call against Alisson Becker in the opening five minutes of the tie was closer to a 50-50, though it will likely go a different way on another day.

Whilst it’s always a shame to see a result partly affected by the refereeing decisions, the reality of the situation is that we were far from good enough to have earned a lion’s share of the spoils.

With an international break having popped round the corner, however, the break from club football could be a welcome one for Klopp’s men as we look to reset and attack the league with renewed vigour upon our return on the 20th against Arsenal.

