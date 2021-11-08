Liverpool ignored legal advice in order to support Sean Cox, says former CEO Peter Moore

Liverpool’s former CEO Peter Moore has spoken with the Sunday Independent, via the Independent in Ireland, about his time at the club and how the hierarchy dealt with some of the major issues whilst he was involved.

One such incident was the club’s involvement with the tragic injuries sustained by Sean Cox before the 2018 Champions League semi-final against Roma at Anfield.

The 66-year-old provided an interesting insight on how the club toyed with how much and how publicly they could help the heavily injured supporter and sought legal advice on what they should do.

Speaking in Lisbon the Liverpool-born business executive said: “There was a moment where we had to ask, how deeply do we get involved in the liability?”.

Through speaking with some lawyers, it was advised to not provide any public help due to the lack of a legal investigation into the incident.

However, our morals were greater than the advice provided and so the posed suggestion of remaining out of the public light with help was ignored.

Ideas were thought up of how to make the Irish supporter’s treatment an important issue for supporters through direct and public actions.

These were: Liverpool Legends vs Republic of Ireland XI in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium in 2019, the use of the Sean Cox banner from the Roma away leg in the friendly against Napoli, collections within Anfield and the use of his story on the club’s social media.

His name remained within the Liverpool consciousness and it’s believed that over €2 million has been raised for the family, which should cover the medical expenses for the rest of his life.

It’s a tragic story with a morally rewarding end, fair play to our former CEO and the club for their role in facilitating the unbelievable support.