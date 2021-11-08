Some disappointed fan reaction to Sadio Mane’s last-gasp headed miss after brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold cross

West Ham ran-out as winners yesterday but it could have been much different had Sadio Mane’slate header found the back of the net.

There does always feel to be ‘one more chance’ in games like yesterday’s and this time it fell to our in-form No.10 but he failed to put it home.

A late free-kick provided Trent Alexander-Arnold to deliver a trademark cross and he put it right on the money as he picked out the Senegalese forward at the back post.

The former Southampton man decided to attempt a diving header that found it’s way agonisingly past the post in what was our final real chance.

Some supporters were unhappy with the chance being missed and others with the decision to stoop so low with his head, several took to social media to vent their frustration:

Last 3 seasons, that header sums mane up — isaac🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #fsgout (@isaac_ibou) November 7, 2021

Nah fuck mane😭😭😭with a free header dawg?? — its.Kkarabx (@karabokanono) November 7, 2021

MANE WHY THE DIVING HEADER — • Haider (@Haidervz) November 7, 2021

Mane with his 20p header — Wahid (@__Wahid) November 7, 2021

With what is obviously a sign of the frustration due to the timing of the chance and the fact that it didn’t go in, there were plenty of examples of those who rued the late chance at goal.

It’s always disappointing to lose a game and when you have the chance to get back into it, the pressure around that moment is huge.

Unfortunately it didn’t find the back of the net and we left London without a point and plenty of areas in which we can improve on.

To score two on any away day is impressive and we’ll be sure to be eager to bounce back at the end of the international break.